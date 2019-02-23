Trevor NICHOLLS

NICHOLLS, Trevor Leonard:
Passed away peacefully in Brisbane on February 16, 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Barbara (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark (deceased); Andrew and Grace; Stephen and Megan; and Frances. Loving Poppa and Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Trevor's wishes a private cremation has taken place in Brisbane.
"Forever in our memories"


Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 23, 2019
