NICHOLLS, Trevor Leonard:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor NICHOLLS.
Passed away peacefully in Brisbane on February 16, 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Barbara (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark (deceased); Andrew and Grace; Stephen and Megan; and Frances. Loving Poppa and Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Trevor's wishes a private cremation has taken place in Brisbane.
"Forever in our memories"
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 23, 2019