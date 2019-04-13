FAULKNER, Trevor James:
Passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, 9th April 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Myra. Adored father and father-in-law of Susan & Rick, Murray & Zhanna, and Robyn & Rod. Cherished and loved grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
'Now reunited with Myra'
At Trevor's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The Faulkner Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2019