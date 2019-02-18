CARTHEW, Trevor Paul:
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Saturday 16th February 2019, aged 64 years. Loving son of Warren and the late Isobel. Dearly loved husband to Lynda. Loving and adored father of Paul and Shane. Father-in-law to Alyse and Mandy. Poppa of Maddison.
'Always in our hearts'
A service for Trev will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Wednesday 20th February, at 11.00am. All correspondence to the Carthew family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2019