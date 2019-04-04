GRAHAM, Tiahuia (Norma):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tiahuia GRAHAM.
Passed away peacefully at home in Pirongia surrounded by her loving family on 2nd April 2019. Born 7th October 1937, she was 81 years young. Much loved only daughter of Waka (dec) and Martha (Kui) (dec) Graham. Loving sister of Rewi (dec), Te Ngarue (John) (dec), Mangu (dec), Te Kiwa (Miki) and William (Bill) (dec), and all of her sister-in-laws. Cherished mum of Manawa & Joe, Te Hau (dec), Hohepa & Norma, Tania, Nuke and Hokohinu & Eliza. Treasured nan to her many mokopuna and nga mokomoko.
Moe mai e te tuahine moe mai
Kua tae koe ki a ratou ma
Kua whai muri koe i a ratou moe mai.
Mum will lie in state at Purekireki Marae, Kawhia Road, Pirongia. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Pirongia Cemetery.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2019