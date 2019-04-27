CORRY, Theodore William:
On 24 April 2019, aged 94, peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. Dearly loved husband of Elaine for 63 years. Loving and devoted father and father-in-law of Peter and Melanie (Hamilton), Christine and Murray Smith (Papamoa). Proud and loving Pa of Greg and Nichola; Sara and Chad; and Katie. Great-grandpa of Oliver.
"Our world will never
be the same"
A Service for Theo will be held in St Paul's Cooperating Parish, Kensington Street, Putaruru, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to the Corry family, c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 27, 2019