WRIGHT, Thelma Ruth
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma WRIGHT.
(nee Lynds):
On 10 April 2019 at Waikato Hospital, in her 94th year. Much loved mother of Bev and Ted Vellenoweth, Heather Price, Pam Hagan, and special Gran to Lea, Danny & Gina, Kim & Scott, Suzanne, Rachel, Nigel, Brendon, Lauren and Paige, and great- Gran to 13. There will be a gathering to celebrate Mum's life at Hamilton Gardens Cafe on Sunday 14th April at 2.00pm for family and friends.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2019