ROBERTON,
Thelma Beatrice:
Born January 18, 1924. Passed peacefully at Cascades Retirement Home, in her 96th year, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Stephen Malcom Roberton. Mother, Mother-in-law and Grandmother to Susan Carter, Glenn Patterson, and Cameron Carter of Sydney. She will be greatly missed. There will be no formal funeral service, as per Thelma's wishes. However, her family will celebrate Thelma's life, so please make contact with them directly should you wish to obtain further information.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 20, 2019