HEPI TE HUIA, Pixie:
10.11.59 - 1.6.19
Passed away in Taumarunui. Loving mother of Shane, Tori (deceased), Dee, Te Maunga and Puarangi. Precious grandmother of Khan, Trent, Hayden, Maraea, Jahmain, Parekaawa, Laekhyn, Cyani, Te Wiki, Alynce and Kaataraina. Pixie will be missed by all her whanau and friends. A service for Pixie will be held at Kauriki Marae, Ngapuke, Taumarunui, on Tuesday, 4th June, at 11.00am after which she will be laid to rest at Whanganui Bay, Western Bays, Taupo.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 3, 2019