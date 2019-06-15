MORRISON, Talei Roimata:Passed one year ago on

16 June 2018

Aged 42 years

Somewhere a journey begins at the end of the worldly existence we know.

Somewhere a path stretches over the stars and rivers of memories flow.

Somewhere a silence is heard far away and the brightness of day fills the night,

Where the trials of life are resolved and where your soul has found its way into the light.

Shine brightly our iridescent beacon over us and our three new babies who bring us much comfort.

Forever Loved

Tairoa, Hana, Karipa, Mum, brothers and sissies, Amohia and Mai-Aorere







