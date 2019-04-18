MILLER, Tahi Wayne Arona:
Passed away peacefully on
16 April 2019 surrounded by whanau, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Coral. Cherished father of Carla, Kotahi and Theresa, Ngaraka, Kahuwhariki and Peter. Adored Koro of all his mokopuna. Loved brother of Diane, Pat, Liza, Robyna, and Miringa. Loved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Tahi will be lying at home. Tahi's service will be at home, 20 Croall Crescent, Ngaruawahia, on Saturday 20th April 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Ngaruawahia Cemetery at 11.00am. All communications to the family, 20 Croall Crescent, Ngaruawahia 3720.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2019