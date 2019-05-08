WRIGHT, Sydney Myra:

With a heavy heart we have to acknowledge the passing of Sydney, in her sleep, at home, on Saturday, 4th May 2019. Aged 77 years. Loving wife of Joe, mother and mother-in-law of Phillippa (Pip), Joelle & Shane, Tony & Sandy. Proud grandmother of Zoe, Josh, Scot, Kiara, Cole, Finn and Great-grandmother to Alex.

"A consistent positive attitude makes a world of difference."

A celebration of Sydney's life will be held at the Lady Goodfellow Chapel, University of Waikato, Gate One, Knighton Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton, on Friday, 10th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Wright Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.





