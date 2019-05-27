HODGSON,
Sybil Mary Marcelle:
Born 1924 in Barnes, London. Sybil passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019 at Possum Bourne, Pukekohe. Loved wife of Alan (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Maria, Bruce, Peter and Alana, Nick and Margaret. Grandma of Vance, Anna, Mandy, Jenny, Kathy, Emmy, Natalie (deceased), Cameron, Monique, Adriene, Mallory, Benjamin, Bonnie, Miranda, Ruby and Braden. Great-grandma to 21 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Janice and staff at Possum Bourne Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated. A private family service will be held.
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2019