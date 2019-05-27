Sybil HODGSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil HODGSON.
Death Notice

HODGSON,
Sybil Mary Marcelle:
Born 1924 in Barnes, London. Sybil passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019 at Possum Bourne, Pukekohe. Loved wife of Alan (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Maria, Bruce, Peter and Alana, Nick and Margaret. Grandma of Vance, Anna, Mandy, Jenny, Kathy, Emmy, Natalie (deceased), Cameron, Monique, Adriene, Mallory, Benjamin, Bonnie, Miranda, Ruby and Braden. Great-grandma to 21 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Janice and staff at Possum Bourne Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated. A private family service will be held.
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.