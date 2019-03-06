MILLAR,
Stuart Glen MacLean:
Passed away on March 4, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved and loving husband of the late Judy. Loved Dad of Ross and Craig, and father-in-law of Jo and Leona. Loved Grandad of Jeremy and Brittany, Cameron (dec), Lauren, Hannah, Kate and Sarah, and great-grandfather (Grandioso) of Scout. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Resthaven for their compassionate care. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at his home church, Trinity St Pauls, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, today, March 6 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019