WEST,
Stephen Michael (Stubby):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his favourite girls on 5th June 2019, after a hard fought battle against MND. Aged 50 years. Best friend, soulmate and adored husband to Chris. Devoted and proud dad to Paige and Taylah. Much loved son of Dick West and Ruth McVicar-Hill. Loved son-in-law of George and Jocelyn Simmons. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Mandy and Graham, Teresa and Pete, and Scott and Nikita. Loved uncle to Hagen and Jenna, Brittany, Dylan and Claudia, and Riley, George and Lola. A Service for Stubby will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 10th June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications please to the West family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019