DUNSMUIR,
Stephen David (Pook):
On Wednesday, 13th March 2019, aged 61 years.
"Suddenly taken from us by mental illness"
Dearly loved partner of his chickee (Vic). Loved Pook of Ryan, Cam and Poz. Adored son of Joan (Nanny) and the late Neil (Davey). Loved father and father-in-law of James (Dunzee) and Renee. Loved sparring partner of Ken and Karon. Great mate, Uncle Pook of Troy, Ashlee, Alex, Rachel, David and their partners. Work mate of Bear and Brody.
Will be dearly missed by all,
"forever working".
A celebration of Pook's life will be held at the Lakeside CLC, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Tce), Huntly, on Tuesday, 19th March at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Huntly Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dunsmuir Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019