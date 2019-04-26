NEAL, Stan:
Peacefully on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in the care of his family and the wonderful staff at Hillview TeKuiti. Aged 92. Loving husband of Zena for 64 years. Wonderful Dad to Gwenda Bryant, Neville and Roger. Adored Poppa of 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Service at Piopio Memorial Hall 11am, Monday 29 April, followed by burial at Piopio Cemetery. All communications to Neal Family c/- PO Box 241, TeKuiti 3941.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019