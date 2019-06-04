HAMMOND,
Sir Grant (Robert):
Former President of the New Zealand Law Commission and senior New Zealand Judge has died, aged 75. Sir Grant was the beloved son of the late Geoffrey and Adeline. Brother of Shona, Iris and Janny. Loving husband of Lady Nanette Moreau. Father of Christopher and Josephine Hammond, and Catherine and Caroline Moreau-Hammond. Grandfather of Stephanie, Freya and Peter. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and a wonderful friend to many. A memorial service will be held in Auckland with details to follow.
Published in Waikato Times on June 4, 2019