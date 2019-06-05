Sidney SMITH

SMITH,
Sidney Charles (Sid):
Peacefully at Radius Althorp on the 2nd June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Much loved dad of Karen, Sandra, Noel and Grant. Treasured Grandad of his
10 grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Siddy, you were a legend and will be forever in our hearts.
A Service for Sid will be held at Club Mount Maunganui,
45 Kawaka Street, Mount Maunganui, on Friday 7th June at 1.00pm. Messages to the Smith family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2019
