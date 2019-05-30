PHILLIPS,
Shirley Josephine
(formerly Harland, nee Prujean):
Passed away peacefully on 28 May 2019 in Hamilton, in her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Alec Harland and Jim Phillips. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gaylene and Kevin Walls, Graham and Robyn, Raewyn and Dave Reedy, Ross and Anne-Marie. Dearly loved Nana of 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, 1 June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications addressed to the Phillips family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2019