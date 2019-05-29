MEREDITH,
Shirley Kathleen Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Tarahill Rest Home on 27th May 2019, aged 90. Loving wife of Leo, and mother to Katherine. Grandmother to Michael, Paul, Chris and their families. Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 31st May 2019 at 12noon, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Meredith family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Published in Waikato Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019