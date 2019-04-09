Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley MARRIOTT. View Sign



MARRIOTT, Shirley Ann:

01.11.1948 - 03.04.2019

After a long illness Shirley passed away fighting with her daughter Sandra by her side. There was a service held for Shirley at Simplicity Chapel on Saturday, April 6, where all her most loved ones said their final goodbye. Mum, my heart is so sore, my body is heavy, the thought of living on without you tears me apart, but knowing you are no longer in pain will give me the strength to carry on. I love and miss you so much.

- Sandra x





Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 9, 2019

