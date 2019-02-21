HUNTER, Shirley Sophia
(nee Patterson):
Passed away peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home on 19th February 2019, surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edmund (Bake). Dearly loved Mum of John, Trevor and Marianne, and Allan and Joanna. Cherished grandma and great-grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at the RSA Morrinsville, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 23 February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance and can be made online at bit.ly/sshunter1902, or these may be left at the service. Many thanks to the staff of Kingswood Rest Home for their care of Shirley. All communications to the Hunter family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 21, 2019