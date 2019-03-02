HARRIS, Shirley Isabel:
Born March 4th, 1936, and passed away on February 28th, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Herbert and Grace Harris, loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret (deceased), Dawn (deceased), Jennifer & Robin, Harvey & Heather, Wayne & Sue, and cherished by her nieces and nephews.
"At Peace"
A service for Shirley will be held in the Chapel at Selwyn Wilson Carlile, 562 Grey Street, Hamilton, at 2.00pm, on Monday, 4th March, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Harris Family, c/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2019