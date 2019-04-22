ALTON, Shirley Gladys:

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, 18 April 2019. Aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Ian. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Gary, Susan & Alan, Michael & Lynda, Neil & Sandra, and loved Gran, Nan to 6 Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff of Cambridge Oakdale for their love and care shown to Shirley over the past 6 years. A celebration for Shirley will be held at Waikato Hunt Kennels, 41 Fencourt Rd, Maungakawa, Cambridge, on Friday, 26 April 2019 at 12.00pm, followed by the burial at The Hautapu Public Cemetery. Donations to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Alton Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane Cambridge 3434.





