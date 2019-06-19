WATERHOUSE,
Sheryl Diane:
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on 17th June 2019 surrounded by her children. Loved Mum of Brett and Melanie, and Amanda Reid. Much loved youngest daughter of the late William and Laura Waterhouse, and sister to the late Dawn and Coral; and survived by her sister Norice. Very loved Nana Sheryl to Claudia and Grace, and Nema to Greta and Gene. Friends are invited to attend a service for Sheryl at the Wisteria Room, Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, on Friday 21st June at 1.00pm. The family acknowledge Sheryl's GP Sophie Scarlett and the nurses from Hospice for their amazing care. All communications to C/- Brett Reid, 8 Cattanach Street, St Andrews, Hamilton 3200.
Published in Waikato Times on June 19, 2019