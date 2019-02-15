MATHIESON,
Sheila Mary Doreen:
Passed away peacefully on 12th February 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Anne, Paul and Bev. Cherished grandmother of Gemma, Renee, David, and Brogan. Dear friend of many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 19th February 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be left at the church. All communications to the Mathieson family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 15, 2019