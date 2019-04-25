MOORE,
Shayla Katherine-Lee:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 21st April 2019, aged 22 years. Cherished daughter of Jacqui Moss & Matthew Moore. Loved and honoured sister to Joshua, Zane, and Anna.
The sky is so blue,
the land and ocean so green, you were an inspiration and the beautifulest daughter, sister, and friend we could have ever dreamed.
A celebration of Shayla's life will be held at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 58 Palmerston Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 29th April 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to The Moore Family c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019