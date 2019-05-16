LINGMAN, Shane Gerrard:
Taken from us by a tragic accident on 25th April 2019, at 55 years young. Lisa, his wife and soulmate of 33 years, is missing him.
"We loved enjoying creation together & having a good laugh. I will cherish the memories of catching our kaimoana together, hearing him play the guitar, mountain biking & helping him tinker with things around
the property."
Lisa will surely miss calling him 'Shawn the Sheep'
after his haircut.
Cheeky Dad & father-in-law of Amber & Clint, Travis & Georgia, Caleb & Clara. Adored Poppie of Cruz, Makiah, Eden & Chloe, Amaia & Leo.
Eagerly awaiting the resurrection hope of everlasting life on earth.
-Job 14:14,15.
"We'll miss you Boofhead"
All communications to the Lingman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on May 16, 2019