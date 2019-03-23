BYERS, Shane Michael:
Aged 42. Passed away suddenly at home on 19th March 2019, beloved son of Linda and the late Wayne, loving brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Sharon, Paul and Sarah, William and Kelly, loving friend of Susanne, doting Dad of Blake and Taelah, beloved nephew and uncle to many. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 26th March at Jackson Street Cemetery, Ngaruawahia, at 1.30pm.
Gone too soon,
will be sadly missed
Contact details: 3 Hurley Place, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 23, 2019