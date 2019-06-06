NGATAI, Sandra Hinewaka
(nee Hughes):
05.02.1942 - 04.06.2019
Beloved wife of Kelly Ngatai, mother of Lesley and Cy Leef, Robert and Joanne and Will Paekau. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 31, and great-great-grandmother of 3. Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau. Sandra will be lying in state at Te keeti Marae, 95-97 Phillips Avenue, õtorohanga. Funeral Service to be held at 11.00am on Saturday 8th June.
Nau Mai Haere Mai
Ormsby Family Funerals 0800 73 79 53
Published in Waikato Times on June 6, 2019