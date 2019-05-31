JONES, Ruth:
Ruth died in Hamilton on 30th May 2019, aged 91 years. Daughter of Janet Story and Alan Bicknell. Half sister of Monica, Angela, Naomi, Charlotte, Sarah and Mark. Beloved wife of Basil Jones. Loved mother of Alison, Gillian, Richard, Olive and Garrick. Grand Ruth to Jake, Finn, Phoebe, Bevan, Sophie, Frey, Frances and Aaron. Great-Grand Ruth to Pearl, Alfie, Louie, Theo, Jarrah, Mina, and Rosie. Ruth's funeral will be held at the Green Space, 60 Te Aroha Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton, on Sunday 2nd June 2019 at 2.00pm. All correspondence to the Jones family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on May 31, 2019