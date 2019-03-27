Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell FRETHEY. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at St Joan's hospital on 26 March 2019. Treasured husband of Elizabeth and much-loved Dad of Cameron and Malcolm, father-in-law of Charis and Natasha, special Grandad of Duan, Anelise and Sienna and great-Grandad of Ella. Thanks for the special care and support from St Joan's and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Frethey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







FRETHEY, Russell Malcolm:Passed away peacefully at St Joan's hospital on 26 March 2019. Treasured husband of Elizabeth and much-loved Dad of Cameron and Malcolm, father-in-law of Charis and Natasha, special Grandad of Duan, Anelise and Sienna and great-Grandad of Ella. Thanks for the special care and support from St Joan's and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Frethey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers