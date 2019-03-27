Russell FRETHEY

FRETHEY, Russell Malcolm:
Passed away peacefully at St Joan's hospital on 26 March 2019. Treasured husband of Elizabeth and much-loved Dad of Cameron and Malcolm, father-in-law of Charis and Natasha, special Grandad of Duan, Anelise and Sienna and great-Grandad of Ella. Thanks for the special care and support from St Joan's and Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 29 March 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Frethey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
