OSBORNE, Ruby Maude:
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Home, age 97, with family at her side. Dearly loved mother of Verna & Bernie Amundsen, Noeline Head, Charlie, Ivan, Colin, Phillip & Lyn Osborne. Nana to 22 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service on Tuesday 18th June, at 11.00am, at Hamilton Methodist Church, Bader Street, Mellville.
Gone to be with her
Beloved Lord R.I.P.
will be greatly missed.
All messages to 13A Montgomery Cres, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times from June 13 to June 15, 2019