British Army No: T/10679717, Unit 777 Coy. RASC (Corps HQ Car), 1942 – 1946. Born in England December 21, 1922, and died in Whanganui April 10, 2019. Father of 4 children, Harold, Linde, Evelyn and Marcia, and father-in-law of Robert. Grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 16. He is remembered with great love by his family.
Rest in Peace.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Roy in the Forrest Lounge, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Friday, May 3, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 17, 2019