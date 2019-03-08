SHANKS, Roy Robert:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy SHANKS.
Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on March 4, 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Zelda. Loved Dad of Gilda and Ron, Alison and Rex, Lynn and Richard. Loved Pop of the late Troy, Steele, Geraldine, James, David, Nathan and William and great-grandchildren Talon, Archer, Jeremy, Imogen, Adam and Jake.
"Walago"
Roy's service will be held at Graham's Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Tuesday, March 12, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 8, 2019