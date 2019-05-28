Ross SUTCLIFFE

SUTCLIFFE, Ross Ian:
At Tauranga Hospital on 27th May 2019, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Maggie. Dad to Sharyn, Vanessa and Nigel. Poppa to Anthony, Cody, Dylan, Blake, Taylor and Sadie-J. Much loved by all who knew him. A service for Ross will be held on Friday 31st May 2019 at 11.00am at the Waihi Beach RSA, 99 Beach Rd, Waihi Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Coastguard Waihi Beach, PO Box 21, Waihi Beach. Communications to the Sutcliffe Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on May 28, 2019
