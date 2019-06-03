Ross BARCLAY

BARCLAY, Ross:
On 31 May 2019 peacefully at Tauranga Hospital. Aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Margaret. Treasured and respected father and father-in-law of Gregor and Sally, and Sally; Warren and Kirsty, and Malcolm and Brigitte. Dearly loved Pappy of Lachy, Nick, James, Ben, Sophie, Charlie, Matt, Jess, Tommy and Sammie. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Wednesday 5 June at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz would be appreciated. Communications to the Barclay family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on June 3, 2019
