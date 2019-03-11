STREIFF, Roselle Janice
(nee Woodcock):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 8 March 2019. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brad & Sophia, Troy, Sherry & David. Adored Gran to Beau, Bradly, Erica, Ricky & Reece. A service for Roselle will be held on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 at 10.30am at Hamilton Park Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications to the Streiff Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 11, 2019