TRAVERS, Ronald Samuel:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 12th March 2019, at Hilda Ross Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Brenda and Ron, and father-in-law of Mark and Beverley. Beloved brother of Ruth and Linda. Loved Grandfather of Jeremy, Naomi and Samuel, and Great-Grandfather of Eli, Benson, Maddison, Jaimee and Jaxson. Grateful thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hilda Ross for their exemplary care. Ron's life will be celebrated at Hamilton Salvation Army, London Street, at 12.00pm, on Friday 15th March.
Forever with God.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 14, 2019