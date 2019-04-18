FARMER, Ronald Douglas:
Ron passed away peacefully on 13th April 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loved soulmate of the late Merle. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Delcye and Colin Sherrard, Kevin and Catherine Farmer, and Jenny Farmer. Loved Grandad of Hayley, Bryan; Jared, Cherie; Nathan, Theresa; Jason, Maria; Shelley, Cody; Luke, Wendy and Kirsty. Loved Great-Grandad of Jordyn, Kayden, Deakin, Tayla, Logan, Regan, Blake, Isobel, Joseph, Kaiara, William, Elizabeth, Emily, Declan and Lochlan.
R.I.P. Ron. You will remain
in our hearts forever.
A private Family Service celebrating Ron's life has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2019