MOUNSEY,
Roland Gordon (Rolie):
On 28 March 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, in his 94th year. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Una & Jack (both dec) Butler, Morry (dec) & Audrey, Ella & Des (dec) Troup, Owen & Jennifer. A loved uncle and great-uncle.
Hard working hands -
now at rest.
A Service for Rolie will be held at the Lakeside CLC, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Tce), Huntly, on Monday 1 April, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Mounsey Family, PO Box 47, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2019