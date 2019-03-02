BIRD, Roger:
Born on 11th March 1957 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th February 2019. Beloved husband of the late Chris, and father to Kate and Alice. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Tirau Co- operating Parish, 67 Main Road, Tirau, at 1.00pm on Friday 8th March. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to Pohlen Trust Foundation. These can be either left at the service or posted to PO Box 239, Matamata 3400. Communications to the family c/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400 (FDANZ).
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2019