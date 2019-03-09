TRIMBEL, Rodney Charles:
Peacefully in Tauranga on Wednesday 6th March 2019, aged 68 years. Much loved and best friend always of Nyla. Dearly loved brother of Roy and brother-in-law of Beverley, and loved uncle of Lisa and Steven Stone. A service for Rodney will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday 14th March at 1.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 9, 2019