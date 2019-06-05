CHRISTIANSEN,
Rodney Allan (Rod):
Passed away at home on Sunday, 2nd June 2019. Aged 65 years. Loved Dad of Allen & Megan, Megan & Craig, Joshua and Emily. Proud Granddad to Christopher, Samantha and Faith. Dearly loved brother of Jeff, Angela, Vickie, the late Brian and the late Ross.
"A hard man but had a
very soft heart"
A celebration of Rodney's life will be held at Woodside Estate, 130 Woodside Road, Tamahere, Hamilton, on Friday, 7th June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Christiansen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019