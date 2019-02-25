Robynne HUBERT

HUBERT, Robynne:
Passed away peacefully on
24 February 2019, at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville. Loved wife of the late Richard. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Matt and Jacqui Davis; and Berin Hubert. Loved Grandma to Miles and Finn Davis; Kimberley Hilton and BJ Hubert. A private cremation has been held. All communications to the Hubert family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 25, 2019
