MARTIN, Robyn Anne
(nee Sparks):
Passed away when the sun rose on Wednesday morning 13th March 2019 at home with her family. Treasured youngest daughter of Marie and Ned Sparks (both deceased), dearest sister to Jennie, brother-in-law Boof, and special aunty to Michael, Angela and their families.
Forever in our hearts
darling sis
A celebration of Robyn's life will be held on Friday 22nd March at 3.00pm, at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 19, 2019