PLOWRIGHT,
Robin Goronwy:
26.07.1934 - 24.05.2019
Passed away peacefully with family at his bedside. Loved father of Ian and Cathy; Silver and Pauline; Angela and Peter; Deborah and John. Loved grandfather of 16 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 6 great-grandchildren. Loved friend of Marian. A Memorial Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 1st June 2019, at 11.00am (Please note change of time). All communications to the Plowright family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on May 27, 2019