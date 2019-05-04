Robin FIELDING

Guest Book
  • "Goodbye Rob, Dave and you and I had a great early life."
    - Ian Bond
FIELDING, Robin:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2 May 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved father and grandfather of Mark (deceased), Jeanine, Tony, Bryan and Jeremy, Melinda, Jack, Henry, Talor and Chayse. Loved partner, friend and grandad to Betty and the Terpstra family. A celebration of Robin's life will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Fielding family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

