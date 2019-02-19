ROBINSON,
Robert Bruce (Bruce):
6.1.1939 - 16.2.2019
Passed away after a long and hard fought battle. Beloved husband of Rosemary for 60 years. Cherished father to 5, Granddad to 12, and Great-Granddad to 10.
"Went home to be with his Lord and Saviour"
A Memorial Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 21st February 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to The Robinson Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 19, 2019