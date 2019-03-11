NEWTON, Robert Papanui:
|
Passed away on Saturday 9th March 2019. Loving brother and Papa. Loved father to Dawn and Mitchell. Friend to many. A Service for Robert will be held at Aotearoa Marae, Aotearoa Road, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday 12th March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Aotearoa Urupa. All communications to the Newton family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 11, 2019